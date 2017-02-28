2017 Hemp Health & Innovation (HHI) Expo & Symposium

After making headline news across the country last year when thousands of Sydneysiders descended upon Rosehill Gardens seeking information and awareness around all the crucial benefits the Hemp plant offers now and into the future, Australia’s largest experiential cannabis event, the Hemp, Health & Innovation (HHI) Expo & Symposium is back for 2017!

Held over two days: Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28 at Sydney’s Rosehill Gardens, organisers say that the HHI Expo & Symposium is unlike any event.

“The HHI Expo & Symposium will feature the largest ratified hemp crop in the Southern Hemisphere, interactive activities for all ages, an array of over 80 exhibitors from around the globe, the 2017 Australian Cannabis & Hemp Symposium,” said an event organiser.

“HHI is Sydney’s opportunity to taste, touch, feel and experience it all; in a safe, family friendly environment. Experiential and educational, alongside workshops, displays and performances showcasing everything from hemp fabrics, textiles, clothing, bedding, art, beauty products, building materials, health products, natural medicinal products, gardening and hydroponic equipment and more, the HHI Expo & Symposium will also bring to Sydney the world’s leading neuroscientists, doctors, vets, academics, research associates and entrepreneurs as well as celebrities, activists, patients and politicians for presentations, conversations and Q&A sessions.

Tickets start at $14.50 and are on sale now from hhiexpo.com.au. This year HHI Expo will be offering free entry to veterans, simply present your DVA or retired ID card upon entry.

The HHI Expo & Symposium has also said that, due to popular demand, 2017 will see the event hit the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in South Wharf on the weekend of Saturday 2 December & Sunday 3 December.

Posted 28 February 2017