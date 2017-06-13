25th Anniversary Collection now available

Celebrating 25 years of publishing with the release of our ‘Anniversary Collection 1991-2016’ dual DVD set at an awesome price – http://tinyurl.com/ybnhyxml

The 25th Anniversary Collection set contains every issue of Practical Hydroponics & Greenhouses magazine since the first issue, from Nov/Dec 1991 to Nov/Dec 2016. Fully indexed, each issue is a press quality interactive PDF file.

This special DVD set celebrates 25 years of publishing with many articles as relevant today as they were when first published. To quickly access articles of interest, browse the Article Index and look for the interactive links throughout each issue.

This dual-set DVD is a valuable resource for educators, researchers and students, as well as new and experienced hydroponic and greenhouse growers.

Unlike any other industry resource, this unique DVD set chronicles the development of the hydroponic and greenhouse industry worldwide in the modern era and includes the latest growing technologies and management practices. Ω

