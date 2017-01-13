2nd Annual Indoor Ag-Con Asia

Indoor Ag-Con is returning to Asia in January 2017 with an expanded offering. The event promises to offer the best and the brightest in growing, supplying and advising the hydroponics, aquaponics and aeroponics market. This year, the two-day event will be hosted at Marina Bay Sands on 24-25 January 2017, and will include an exhibition hall and conference. Industry leading speakers from academia and industry will address topics from automating indoor farms to developing controls systems to funding an indoor farm. Participants will receive an exclusive hard copy of the newest edition in the popular white paper series, which have been downloaded more than 4,000 times. They will also have the chance to network at a drinks party on the first evening of the event.

For this year’s Indoor Ag-Con Asia, the organiser has been thinking about the various forms of innovation that have come together to create the burgeoning indoor agriculture industry, from plant biology to design to new business models. In celebration of these diverse participants in the indoor agriculture market, they’ve created Indoor Ag-Fest, a series of events and activities around the theme of innovation leading up to Indoor Ag-Con Asia.

For more information go to: https://indoor.ag/asia/

