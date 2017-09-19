2nd Greenhouse and Hydroponic Technical Management Course for India

Delish Veggies (India) and Graeme Smith Consulting (Aust) have promulgated a second Greenhouse and Hydroponic Technical Management training course to be held in Pune, India, in late October. This follows the success of their first training course held in Pune in early 2017. The program included practical farm tours and was attended by renowned international trainers from Australia, six international participants, and 35 participants from seven Indian states. Unfortunately, many participants were turned away due to limited seats. Therefore, owing to popular demand, a second course has been promulgated and will include many interesting topics and commercial farm set-up sessions.

The trainers

The course will again be conducted by two highly experienced Australian industry presenters – Graeme Smith and Rick Donnan.

Graeme is the principal of Graeme Smith Consulting and consults throughout the world. He runs regular study tours to Holland/EU and North America, and is a past Chairman of Protected Cropping Australia, the industry’s peak organisation. Graeme’s recent international greenhouse projects are located in Hyderabad, Saudi Arabia, China and Jordan.

Rick Donnan is the principal of Growool Horticultural Systems, and he is a regular Q&A columnist in the world’s leading commercial hydroponic and greenhouse industry publication – Practical Hydroponics & Greenhouses. Rick provides client consultancy services throughout Australia.

Training program

This course assists participants to improve their ability to understand the key principles in commercial greenhouse and hydroponic production by:

understanding the principles of controlled production systems

using correct strategies and technologies to manage greenhouse climates and irrigation

understanding plant growing requirements and plant production techniques

developing new strategies for plant protection and integrated pest and disease management

understanding plant nutrition and fertigation programs, and

identifying the risks and opportunities of climate change.

Course topics include:

Media types and characteristics

Nutrition and nutrient management

Water quality and treatment

Environmental management

Greenhouse business and marketing plan

Greenhouse design and layout

Plant structure

EC and pH

Plant physiology

Irrigation management

Plant health

Pest and disease control.

The 2nd Greenhouse and Hydroponic Technical Management Course for India will be held in Pune from 23-27 October 2017 (5 days). The course cost is Rs. 50,000 including GST – lunch and morning and afternoon tea will be provided throughout the course.

To register, contact the course coordinator, Uday Mathapati, on +91 9130098714, or email udaymathapati@gmail.com, or visit www.delishveggies.com for further information. Ω

Posted 19 September 2017