2nd Greenhouse-Hydroponic Technical Management Course

Following the success of their first Greenhouse-Hydroponic Technical Management course held in Pune, India, in February 2017, Delish Vegies and Graeme Smith Consulting have combined to convene a second training program – organisers had to decline many participants in the first course owing to limited seats. The second course will be held from 23-27 October and again include interesting topics and commercial farm set-up sessions. The course will be conducted by two expert Australian industry presenters, Graeme Smith and Rick Donnan who is a regular columnist with Practical Hydroponics & Greenhouses magazine. Also participating will be renowned agronomist from the Indian Horticulture Industry.

The course is specifically designed to develop technical and management skills of owners, staff and managers of greenhouse and hydroponic growing systems to meet the challenges of producing high quality and high value food for India. The course is suitable for all levels of expertise and experience and also for those considering setting up a hydroponic greenhouse operation. It covers all aspects of commercial greenhouse-based hydroponic growing and attendees will gain a unique insight into the latest developments and best practice currently being employed throughout the world. The course will also be highly useful for commercial horticultural companies wishing to gain an insight into the rapidly expanding Indian market of hydroponics.

The course includes practical system training, discussions, demonstrations and lectures supported by written notes and other practical tools. The course will be delivered in English and a good level of understanding of English is advisable.

Program details include:

Understanding the principles of controlled production systems

Using correct strategies and technologies to manage greenhouse climates and irrigation

Understanding plant growing requirements and plant production techniques

Developing new strategies for plant protection and integrated pest & disease management

Understanding plant nutrition and fertigation programs

Identifying the risks and opportunities of climate change.

Topics Include:

Media types and characteristics

Nutrition & nutrient management

EC and pH management

Environmental management

Greenhouse business and marketing plan

Greenhouse design and layout.

Who should attend this program?

Entrepreneurs, small business owners, educators, urban planners, greenhouse engineers, company trainees, international representatives, researchers, growers, horticulturists, urban agriculturists, and your company of course!

Venue and Logistics

Location: Pune, India

Venue : Tarwade Clarkson Hotel, J.M. Road, Pune

Dates: 23 to 27 October 2017 (5 days)

Course cost: Rs. 50,000 including GST. Lunch, as well as morning and afternoon tea will be provided throughout the course.

To register your interest or for further information, contact the course Coordinator, Uday Mathapati on +91 9130098714 or email: udaymathapati@gmail.com or visit www.delishveggies.com. Delish can also help participants for hotel bookings in Pune. Discounts are available for group bookings and early registration. This is a limited seat training program. Ω

Posted 15 August 2017