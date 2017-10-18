Aquaponic Growers Gathering in Portland

The Aquaponics Association will kick off ‘Putting Downs Roots’ – the 2017 national aquaponics conference – on Friday 3 November at the Red Lion Hotel Conference Center at Jantzen Beach, Portland, Oregon, USA. The conference will feature three days of aquaponics tours, presentations, discussions, and hands-on demonstrations by the world’s foremost aquaponics experts.

Putting Down Roots is about growing more of our food with aquaponics, the process of raising fish and plants in a synergistic recirculating system. Aquaponic growers intend to become the backbone of local food economies with efficient systems that can be placed anywhere, grow year-round, create jobs, save resources, and make us healthier.

Conference Chair Brian Filipowich stated: “In addition to hands-on applied knowledge, the conference will be a venue for growers to discuss industry issues like USDA organic eligibility, food safety, access to capital, and research needs. Putting Down Roots is about overcoming shared barriers so we can all grow more.”

Putting Down Roots will feature:

Over 50 aquaponics presentations across four learning tracks: Commercial Aquaponics, Community Aquaponics, Applied Aquaponic Skills, and Aquaponics in STEM Education;

Urban and rural aquaponics tours to commercial aquaponics projects;

Panel discussions and Q&A sessions with industry experts;

Putting Down Global Roots Banquet;

Aquaponics Showroom with commercial and hobbyist booths and demonstrations; and

Aquaponics Association members meeting and board votes.

Kate Wildrick, Conference Co-Chair and Director of the Ingenuity Innovation Center in St. Helens, Oregon stated:

“Aquaponics grows more than just food. It is a very powerful catalyst for building community. This year’s conference will showcase how individuals, businesses and other industries are actively participating to grow this emerging green industry and the future talent needed to sustain it. The two-day STEM track will discuss current trends and opportunities for aquaponics in the schools. We’ll hear from local students about how aquaponics has impacted their lives and create pathways to bring aquaponics to more schools throughout the nation. Best of all, with our passport options, we have created affordable options for the public to learn more about aquaponics and explore what is happening locally with two tours.”

More Information:

Conference Website: http://www.aquaponicsassociation.org/2017_conference

Schedule Link: https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/aquaponicsassociation/pages/13/attachments/original/1508251330/PDR_Schedule_Oct_17.pdf?1508251330

