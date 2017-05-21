Aquaponics: Combining hydroponics with aquaculture

Learn a method to produce hydroponic nutrient mixture and strength analogues in an aquaponic environment at the coming Apex-Brinkman Protected Cropping Australia (PCA) biennial conference and trade show to be held at the Adelaide Convention Centre, South Australia, from 9-12 July 2017.

Aquaponics is often differentiated from traditional hydroponics and substrate culture. However, ionic plant nutrient requirements are known industry standards for optimised plant yields in hydroponics and therefore, set the standards for plant nutrient provision in quatic-based growing systems.

Guest speaker Dr Wilson Lennard is an Australian scientist with a PhD in Applied Biology, with a thesis topic specialising in the optimisation of commercial aquaponics systems. Wilson also has over 16 years of experience in the aquaponics industry; a length of association with aquaponics that only a very few can claim.

This presentation is for those interested in fully integrated aquaponics systems, retrofitting existing aquaculture systems, or retrofitting existing hydroponic systems. You can be sure that you are getting the very best advice on aquaponics.

More information at http://tinyurl.com/lj2zd4z Ω

Posted 21 May 2017