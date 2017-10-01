Aussie magazine continues to enjoy a global readership

Practical Hydroponics & Greenhouses magazine, first published in 1991 as a print magazine, continues to enjoy a global readership with its inclusion on ISSUU.com, a digital publication portal attracting 100 million unique visitors monthly. The magazine is presented in a beautiful, magazine-like reader.

Practical Hydroponics & Greenhouses is a dual recipient of Publishers Australia’s Bell Award for ‘Best Specialist Magazine’, and the Publisher, Casper Publications, is a three-time recipient of the Bell Award for ‘Best Small Publisher’. The digital magazine is a leading information resource for commercial hydroponic, aquaponic and greenhouse growers worldwide, as well as researchers, educators, students and allied trades.