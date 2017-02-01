Australia supporting food safety in Bangladesh

Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister, Luke Hartsuyker, today met with the Bangladesh Minister of Food, Md Qamrul Islam, to provide a valuable insight into Australia’s world-class process for food standard setting. Minister Hartsuyker said Bangladesh is currently establishing its national food safety system and is seeking to learn from the cutting edge science and risk assessment processes that underpin our national food standards.

“We enjoy a great relationship with Bangladesh and these meetings help to strengthen that relationship by allowing us to share information, discuss opportunities and help support food security for our respective countries,” Minister Hartsuyker said.

“This particular meeting provided an important opportunity for us to share Australia’s best practice approach to food standard settings, and the assessments that support those standards, to ensure consumers have confidence in the safety of the food they enjoy.

“Australia has an international reputation as a modern, safe, reliable and sustainable producer of food and—as we discussed with Minister Islam and his representatives—we continue working to ensure that remains the case for generations to come.”

Minister Hartsuyker said the meeting also discussed Bangladesh’s interest in technical support to strengthen food laboratory capacity in Bangladesh and providing food safety training.

The delegation will also meet with Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) and the New South Wales Food Authority, to gain an overview of food inspection systems, laboratory food analysis and consumer education.

“I appreciate the minister and his representatives taking the time to meet with us and I look forward to seeing our ongoing cooperation helping to support the development of a strong food safety system for one of our important agricultural markets,” Minister Hartsuyker said. Ω

