Australian Vegetable Strategic Investment Plan Survey

As part of the process for producing a new Strategic Investment Plan (SIP) for the Australian vegetable industry, Horticulture Innovation Australia has engaged specialist consulting firm Consulting & Implementation Services (CIS). As part of this process, CIS will seek industry feedback to ensure the SIP accurately reflects how to best spend the Vegetable R&D levy to maximise the industry’s funding priorities for the next five years, estimated to be worth over $100 million.

CIS has developed a short online survey for growers and industry members to provide feedback on what they think the opportunities are for the vegetable industry in next five years (it only takes about 10 minutes to complete).

By completing the survey you go into the draw to win a $350 R.M. Williams voucher.

AUSVEG, the leading horticultural body representing Australia’s vegetable and potato growers, says it is important to get growers providing feedback, and have their say on the industry’s funding priorities for the R&D levy.

To complete this survey and have your say on the future of investment in the vegetable industry, click here. Ω

Posted 20 January 2017