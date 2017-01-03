CGMMV workshop for cucurbit growers in WA

The Department of Agriculture and Food, Western Australia (DAFWA) are organising two workshops on Cucumber green mottle mosaic virus (CGMMV) for cucurbit growers in WA. Growers will be able to learn more about CGMMV and the on-farm biosecurity measures they can take to safeguard their property.

Workshops will be held:

16 January 2017 (3.00pm – 4.30pm) Harvey Agricultural Collage Mornington Road, Wokalup

17 January 2017 (3.00pm – 4.30pm) Manjimup Horticultural Research Centre, 28527 South West Highway, Manjimup

RSVP: James Dee, DAFWA, (08) 9780 6285

CGMMV affects cucurbit species, including watermelon, melon, cucumber, pumpkin, squash and gourds. The virus is easily transmitted and has long viability in plant debris, in soil or on greenhouse or equipment surfaces. The damage it causes to the host plant and fruit can be extensive, resulting in substantial yield losses.

DAFWA has been offering a free service to Geraldton cucurbit growers to help develop on-farm biosecurity plans.

If you have not been contacted or would like to arrange a visit, contact James Dee on 9780 6285.

If you suspect your crop is affected by CGMMV, call the Exotic Plant Pest Hotline on 1800 084 881. This number goes directly to your state or territory’s department of agriculture or primary industries.

For more on biosecurity planning property visits or sampling kits visit DAFWA’s website Ω

Posted 3 January 2013