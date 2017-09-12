Renewable energy and hemp have many synergies. Not the least of which is that they’re both 100% natural and part of the journey to building a sustainable Tasmania.

Introducing: Earth Expo 2017! Australia’s first and Tasmania’s own huge three-day celebration of everything EARTH, it’s all in the name: Energy – Alternatives – Renewables – Tasmania – Hemp. Held at Launceston’s iconic Albert Hall, Earth Expo comprises two separate components – a one-day ‘Building Tasmanian Business Sustainably’ conference for industry (Fri Oct 27) and a 2-day Expo for the general public (Sat Oct 28 – Sun Oct 29).

The Expo

At only $10 general admission (kids U13 free), Sat Oct 28th and Sun Oct 29th will see Albert Hall come alive with an event the likes of which has never been seen before in Australia, let alone Tasmania.

Including a huge industrial hemp crop, the inaugural Earth Expo will be packed with things for everyone to see, enjoy and learn. Showcasing sustainability through local produce and products, solar and renewable energy solutions for home and business and everything industrial hemp and medicinal cannabis related, Earth Expo will also bring to Launceston the world’s leading experts, doctors, academics and entrepreneurs as well as celebrities, activists, patients and politicians for presentations, conversations and Q&A sessions. Keep an eye on the ever-expanding speaker list here.

Products will include medicinal cannabis technology, hemp seed and hemp seed oils, hemp fibre, clothing, art, health products, building materials (hempcrete), hydroponic / gardening equipment, the latest in renewable energy, solar & battery storage and a huge range of other innovative products and supplies for industry and hobbyists alike.

EARTH Expo is about a shared sustainable future for Tasmania. It’s about examining the alternatives, investigating the options and asking – what if? Come along to enjoy the best that Tasmania has to offer for the future, for your health and for your taste buds!

Why Earth Expo?

New research has confirmed the effects of a second rooftop solar boom taking place around Australia – driven by falling technology costs and increasingly volatile electricity prices – with nearly one quarter of all Australian households found to have invested in solar panels.

At the same time, international and domestic international legislation around medicinal cannabis and industrial hemp is developing daily. In Australia, the last 12 months alone has seen federal laws come into effect that have approved the sale of hemp foods nationwide and allow Australian patients and doctors to legally access cannabis for medicinal use.

The world is changing. Quickly. The cleanest and greenest state in the country, Tasmania is uniquely positioned with the resources and the legislation to be able to provide renewable energy and hemp products to a national and global market.

The Conference

Held Friday Oct 27th as a part of the inaugural Earth Expo 2017, ‘Building Tasmanian Business Sustainably’ is a one-day conference that will see some of the finest local and international minds in the renewable energy sector come together to discuss and investigate how we control our energy costs in a sustainable and responsible manner. The conference includes a keynote presentation from Gunter Mogele, Deputy Mayor of Wildpoldsried, a German city that is 500% renewable energy efficient, selling five times the energy they use back into the national grid. Tickets here

Cocktail Party

Friday’s conference will be followed by an exclusive networking Cocktail Party which will include canapes and drinks – Ticket inclusive with conference pass.

Posted 12 September 2017