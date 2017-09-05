The first event of its kind anywhere in the world, EARTH Expo is Tasmania’s own huge three-day celebration of everything renewable energy, industrial hemp and medicinal cannabis. To be held at Launceston’s iconic Albert Hall and comprising of two separate components across three days – a conference and an expo – Earth Expo will feature a fully ratiﬁed hemp crop installation, over 40 exhibitors, workshops, speakers, displays, performances and much much more.

Showcasing everything from the most cost-effective renewable energy solutions for your home and business through to everything hemp, the latest in medicinal cannabis technology, hemp fibre, clothing, art, health products, building materials (hempcrete), hydroponic / gardening equipment and a huge range of other innovative products and supplies for industry and hobbyists alike, Earth Expo will also bring to Launceston the world’s leading experts, neuroscientists, doctors, academics and entrepreneurs as well as celebrities, activists, patients and politicians for presentations, conversations and Q&A sessions.

Program

Friday 27 Oct – Conference 8am – 6pm

Friday 27 Oct Cocktail Party 6pm – 7pm + Gala Dinner 7pm – 10:30pm

Saturday 28 Oct – Expo 9am – 5pm

Sunday 29 Oct – Expo 10am – 3pm

EARTH Expo is about a shared sustainable future for Tasmania. It’s about examining the alternatives, questioning the status quo, investigating the options and asking – what if?

The entry cost is A$10 or $5 each day. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.outix.co/tickets/event/earth-expo

For further information email info@earthexpo.com.au, or visit the EARTH Expo website or Phone 0418 388 755 Ω

Posted 5 September 2017