Final days for PCA conference ‘Early Bird’ discount

Final days for Early Bird discount (expires Sunday 14 May) for Australia’s premier protected cropping industry event. The Apex Brinkman Protected Cropping Australia (PCA) conference and trade show will be held at the Adelaide Convention Centre, South Australia, from 9-12 July 2017. The event is expected to attract delegates and exhibitors throughout Australasia, Asia, North America and Europe.

Protected Cropping Australia is the peak industry body representing commercial hydroponic and greenhouse growers Australia wide. PCA members also include equipment and installation suppliers, specialist consultants and advisors, researchers and educators.

The PCA is the fastest growing food producing sector in Australia, valued at around $1.8 billion at the farm gate per annum. This is equivalent to 20% of the value of total vegetable and cut flower production in Australia (RIRDC report HSA-9A). It is estimated that more than 10,000 people are employed directly in greenhouse horticulture throughout Australia, with the industry expanding at between 4-6% per annum. The average return on investment is between 5% and 10%. The potential return on investment for high technology greenhouse vegetable enterprises is around 20-25% per annum.

Hydroponics and greenhouse technology has emerged as a commercial alternative to soil-based production. Significant crops include tomatoes, cucumbers, capsicum, lettuce, strawberries, Mediterranean and Asian herbs, Asian greens, Asiatic and Oriental lilies and cut flowers such as roses, gerberas, carnations, lisianthus and chrysanthemums.

Successful commercial production is undertaken by families producing for boutique markets, families as part of a larger growing and marketing cooperative and by corporates with investors who are not active in day-to-day management. The industry is capital intensive and capital costs are anywhere between $100 and $300 plus per square metre, depending on the sophistication of the greenhouse and the level of equipment being included. Viable production units are a minimum of 1,500 square metres.

The biennial Apex Brinkman Protected Cropping Australia (PCA) conference and trade show is Australasia’s premier industry event. The event is for commercial hydroponic, aquaponic and greenhouse growers, equipment and installation suppliers, specialist consultants and advisors, researchers and educators, and anyone else with an interest in these growing technologies.

Register today! Early Bird discounts expire on Sunday 14 May 2017.

For more information and registration, go to: http://aomevents.com/pca2017/Registration Ω

Posted 9 April 2017