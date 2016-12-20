Fisheries and aquaculture production on the rise

The gross value of Australian fisheries and aquaculture production (GVP) increased by 12 per cent to $2.8 billion in 2014-15, according to the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) Australian fisheries and aquaculture statistics 2015 report.

ABARES acting Executive Director, Peter Gooday, attributed the increases to a rise in the volume and prices of wild-caught rock lobster which was caused by strong export demand and a lower value of the Australian dollar.

“Wild-caught products accounted for 58 per cent, or $1.6 billion of the total $2.8 billion fisheries and aquaculture GVP,” Mr Gooday said.

“It also accounted for 64 per cent, or 151,439 tonnes of the total 235,710 tonnes produced.

“Rock lobster was the most valuable species group produced, with a value of $668 million, a rise of 14 per cent in the year, and made up 42 per cent of the gross value of wild-caught fisheries production.”

“In 2014–15, aquaculture production value increased by 19 per cent (up $189 million) to $1.2 billion, increasing its contribution to 42 per cent of the total value of Australian fisheries and aquaculture production, up from 39 per cent in the previous year.

“The aquaculture sector is becoming increasingly important, largely as a result of increased Tasmanian salmonid production.

“Farmed salmonids continue to be the most valuable aquaculture species group, accounting for 53 per cent of the total value of Australian aquaculture production. The value of farmed salmonids increased by 16 per cent to $631 million.

“Tasmania accounted for the largest share of gross value of production (30 per cent), followed by Western Australia (21 per cent), South Australia (17 per cent) and Queensland (11 per cent).

“The total export value of fisheries and aquaculture products increased by 10 per cent in 2014–15 (up $135 million) to $1.4 billion.

“Australia’s major seafood export destinations were Vietnam ($716 million), Hong Kong ($192 million), Japan ($192 million), China ($49 million) and Singapore ($35 million), together accounting for 92 per cent of the total value of Australian seafood exports in 2014–15.

“The total import value of fisheries and aquaculture products remained stable in 2014–15 at $2 billion.

“The major sources for Australian edible imports (not including live products) were Thailand, China, Vietnam and New Zealand. Together, they contributed to 64 per cent of imports in 2014–15.

“Imports from Thailand, China, and Vietnam have been trending upwards in real terms from 2004–05 to 2014–15.”

Australian fisheries and aquaculture statistics is part of a suite of ABARES publications that provides a comprehensive account of historical trends in, and the outlook for, Australian fisheries.

To read the report visit ABARES Publications. Ω