Free Industry Trade Show

Looking for expert advice, the latest growing technology, or an opportunity to explore a career in commercial fresh food and flower production? The APEX-Brinkman Protected Cropping Australia biennial conference commences on Sunday 9 July at the Adelaide Convention Centre. The free Trade Show is open to the General Public from 3pm to 5pm. It will be the largest assembly of commercial hydroponic and greenhouse manufacturers, suppliers and service providers under one roof in the history of the Australian industry – an event not to be missed.

The Apex – Brinkman PCA Conference is a great opportunity to meet many of the major suppliers to the industry, as well as industry experts. More information: http://www.aomevents.com/pca2017/Partners_and_Exhibitors

This biennial event also offers a range of exciting farm tours, which will allow you to experience industry advancements first hand, with peak industry growers opening their doors for an exclusive insiders look at their innovative facilities. Bookings are essential to secure a place in this stimulating and informative tour. More information: www.aomevents.com/pca2017/registration

This year’s conference program will feature a range of industry experts like Katharina Adamitza (Valoya), Graeme Smith (Graeme Smith Consulting), Mike Nichols (Massey University) and Kelly McJannett (Food Ladder).

Special interest topics will include Aquaponics, Flowers, Berries and Vine Vegetables, allowing you to choose the topic most relevant to you!

For more information on the inspiring program, expert speakers and fantastic social program, see the conference website at www.aomevents.com/pca2017 Ω

Posted 4 July 2017