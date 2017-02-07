Greenhouse Technical Management Course – Pune, India

A Greenhouse Technical Management Course will be held at the Tarawade Clarkson Hotel, J.M Road, Pune, India, from 27 February to 3 March 2017. The course is specifically designed to develop technical and management skills of owners, staff and managers of greenhouse and hydroponic growing systems to meet the challenges of producing high quality and high value food for India.

The course is suitable for all levels of expertise and experience and also for those considering setting up a hydroponic greenhouse operation. It covers all aspects of commercial greenhouse-based hydroponic growing and attendees will gain a unique insight into the latest developments and best practice currently being employed throughout the world. The course is also highly useful for commercial horticultural companies wishing to gain an insight into the rapidly expanding Indian hydroponics market.

The course includes practical system training, discussions, demonstrations and lectures supported by written notes and other practical tools. The course will be conducted by two experienced Australian industry presenters – Graeme Smith and Rick Donnan. There will also be renowned agronomist from the Indian Horticultural Industry including Dr Sresh Dhumal and Ajit Ingale (Trainers of the Program) and Uday Mathapati (Program Organiser). The course will be delivered in English and a good level of understanding is advisable.

The cost of the course is Rs 50,000 including VAT, lunch, and morning and afternoon tea throughout the five-day course.

The Tarawade Clarks Inn is in close proximity to the Railway station (4 km), Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum (2.5 km), Aga Khan Palace (10 km), Pune Airport (12.5 km) and Lonavala (70 km).

To register your interest or for further information contact the course co-ordinator, Uday Mathapati, Ph: +91 9130098714 or email udaymathapati@yahoo.com or visit www.delishveggies.com Ω

Posted 7 February 2017