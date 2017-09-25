Australia’s largest hemp & cannabis event heads to Melbourne

After 7000+ Sydneysiders descended on the Sydney event in May of this year, Australia’s largest hemp and cannabis event is now heading to Melbourne, hitting the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre: December 2 and 3.

The Hemp Health & Innovation (HHI) Expo & Symposium is everything hemp and cannabis. With a bigger venue and hemp foods officially legal for sale and consumption in Australia from Nov 12, HHI Melbourne will be Australia’s first large scale opportunity to sample, purchase and taste hemp foods.

Other highlights include the largest ratified hemp crop in the Southern Hemisphere, interactive activities for all ages, an array of over 80 exhibitors (oils, fabrics, textiles, clothing, bedding, art, beauty products, building materials, health and medicinal products, plus more), and the Melbourne Cannabis & Hemp Symposium – where expert local and global speakers will address and answer questions on everything medicinal cannabis and industrial hemp (see speaker list & bios here).

Watch the 2017 HHI Expo Melb promo video here and read about the cannabis state of play in Australia here. Ω

Posted 25 September 2017