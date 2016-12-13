Industry Notification: Extension of host range for Ralstonia solanacearum to Kalanchoe

A Kalanchoe sample was submitted for testing and has been found positive for Ralstonia solanacearum. Kalanchoe is a known host of R. solanacearum overseas, but initial investigations suggest that it has not previously been reported to infect this host in Australia.

Symptoms on the infected Kalanchoe included necrotic rot on stems, leaf necrosis and general wilting of plants. Diagnostics of the bacterium was conducted by Grow Help Australia, Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

This means that Kalanchoe is now included on the host list for the bacterium R. solanacearum. Infection by this bacterium has been recorded in many hosts including tobacco, tomato, chillies, capsicum, eggplant, potato, custard apple, Alexandra palms, lisianthus, ornamental ginger, anthurium, solanum nigrum, strelitzia, lilium, tagetes, billy goat, cobblers peg, heliconia, black sapote, eucalyptus, neem, peanuts.

Suspect samples displaying these symptoms can be sent to your state Department of Primary Industries or Grow Help Australia for diagnosis. They can be contacted at 13 25 23 if you have questions about collecting and sending the specimens, or you can contact them via email. Ω

13 December 2016