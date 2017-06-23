Innovation Key Feature at Foodpro 2017

As foodpro 2017 nears, it’s clear that incredible new innovations from across the industry will again feature heavily across the show floor. In what will be the largest show yet, many of the technologies to be showcased at foodpro will create serious change for the food manufacturing industry. This event will be at the Sydney International Convention Centre Exhibition Building, Darling Harbour, from 16 – 19 July 2017.

Since the last foodpro event in 2014, technology and innovation has grown exponentially in sophistication for the industry. The next generation of innovation will be represented on this year’s show floor, and for Event Director Peter Petherick, it’s proof that those involved with foodpro are always at the forefront of the industry’s evolution.

“We’re seeing the creation and development of products that are responding to industry problems with sophisticated solutions. What was once blue-sky thinking is now a reality as the likes of advanced robots and 3D printing become commonplace in food warehouses and factories, and the innovations on display at this year’s event represent the next wave of technology to sweep the food processing and manufacturing industries. The show floors of foodpro will make visiting mandatory for anyone with an interest in the future of food processing and technology”, says Peter.

Some of the innovative technology at foodpro includes:

Nano-Bubble Technologies: with their patent pending injector technology that allows nano bubbles to be added at significant concentration to create incredibly small nanoscopic gas filled cavities in aqueous solution. This technology provides untapped opportunities for the food industry, specifically in the use of ozone sanitisation, which is 3500 times faster at killing pathogens than chlorine. Applications also include meat sanitisation, sterilisation and cleaning of equipment, providing a highly effective and efficient solution to hygiene management.

Coolsan Australia: will be debuting technology that has the ability to dramatically reduce the amount of food waste occurring in cool rooms, warehouses and facilities. The C6 Industrial ChillSafe® technology comes in the form of a sachet, which then works to prevent microbial growth, mould growth and excess ethylene. Coolsan is the only company in the world to use low dose H 2 O 2 ROS vapour for cool room and facility hygiene, continually working to improve hygiene by reducing air borne and surface based bacteria. The sachet also reduces spoilage bacteria and ethylene on fresh produce, therefore reducing food waste, saving money, and increasing opportunities for food manufacturers.

CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation): will be exhibiting their forward osmosis technology, which uses membranes to concentrate liquids. Forward osmosis uses considerably less pressure than evaporation, therefore it uses less energy, there is significantly less fouling and cleaning is easier. While perfect for the dairy industry, it can also be used in foods and beverages, proteins, water treatment and any application where water is removed.

These are just some of the innovations that foodpro 2017 will showcase; along with a series of free seminars dedicated to education on industry best practice and insight into future trends, the event is also co-locating with the Australian Institute of Food Science and Technology (AIFST) for their annual convention. AIFST’s Convention hosts a full two-day program with a line up of speakers that include Barry Irvin, AM, of Bega Cheese; Professor Martin Cole of CSIRO and Brianna Casey of Foodbank. foodpro visitors can book a convention pass to gain access to the sessions that will focus on food safety, packaging, sensory, nutrition and more.

Occupying two floors of Sydney’s newly refurbished International Convention Centre over four days, foodpro 2017 will undoubtedly be the most important event in the food processing industry’s calendar this year. The trends, focus on valuable insight, education and opportunities will be second-to-none.

All foodpro seminars are free to attend and interest can be registered via the foodpro website. To get further information on seminar times, go to: http://foodproexh.com/whats-on/. Register online for free entry at www.foodproexh.com. foodpro is strictly a trade only event. For more information go to: http://www.foodproexh.com/ Ω

Posted 23 June 2017