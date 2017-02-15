It’s CoOL to get on board early

Canberra’s Pialligo Estate is among the first crop of businesses rolling out new Country of Origin Labelling (CoOL) on their food products, getting in early to give consumers a clear view of where their food comes from.

Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister, Luke Hartsuyker, who was joined today by Senator for the ACT, Zed Seselja at Pialligo Estate, said he wanted more businesses to follow their lead, with 16 months left before the new labels are mandatory.

“Australians want to know where their food was made or packed, and how much was sourced from Australian farmers. It is great to see businesses around the country telling them just that,” Minister Hartsuyker said.

“A significant piece of legislation supporting the CoOL changes, the Competition and Consumer Amendment (Country of Origin) Bill 2016, passed through the Senate last week, meaning businesses can roll out the new labels with greater confidence.

“The changes make it clear imported goods cannot be claimed to be made in Australia just because their form or appearance has been changed during local manufacturing.”

Senator Seselja said consumers in the ACT should start noticing more products in supermarkets carry the new labelling system.

“We are already seeing food products such as BCP blueberries, Carmen’s original fruit-free muesli and Farmdale milk displaying new country of origin labels in our supermarkets,” Senator Seselja said.

“The new labels make it easy for consumers to see if—and how much of—their food is Australian and make more informed decisions about the food and other products they buy.

“Australian produce has a reputation of being high-quality, clean and green, and consumers have a right to know what they are paying for.

“It’s a system that’s good for Australian consumers—and it’s good for Australian farmers.”

There is an online tool available to help businesses identify appropriate labels for their products.

The tool and a range of other information and support for business can be found at business.gov.au/foodlabels or by calling the contact centre on 13 28 46. Ω

Posted 15 February 2017