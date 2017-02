The Manly Daily reports a 92 years old gardening granny, Ida Guadagnin, of Manly Vale, has grown a tomato that weighs a staggering 2kg. A lifelong gardener, Mrs Guadagnin defied the odds — which included a scorching summer and intrusive animals — to grow the massive tomato.

The Guinness World Record for the heaviest tomato is held by Dan Sutherland of Walla Walla, Washington in the United States for a 3.906kg monster in August last year.