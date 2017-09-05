Priva Control Training Day

Powerplants Australia and Chisholm Institute of TAFE are conducting a one day intensive training session on Priva Climate Control. Under the expert guidance of Priva accredited trainer, Tony Bundock, the course will allow participants to explore the operation and basic parameters required for climate control in a commercial greenhouse environment.

This course is ideal for Priva end users who wish to upgrade their skills in the operation of Priva Integro, Compact and Connext systems. The day will be hands on, intensive and places are expected to fill fast!

The event will give participants a unique opportunity to explore the functions of the Priva system around climate control including heating, ventilation, humidity, fans, screens and lighting.

A strong focus will also be given to irrigation control and application. The use of graphs, reporting and customising of screens will also be covered in this fast paced, but technical course.

Attendance at this event is a must for Priva end-users who wish to raise the level of their skills from basic to a more advanced level.

The one-day training session will be held on Wednesday 11 October at 2 New Holland Drive, Cranbourne, Victoria. The cost for the training session is A$415 (plus GST), which includes lunch.

TO REGISTER: Call Powerplants on 03 8795 7750

Posted 5 September 2017