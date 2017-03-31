Queensland growers need support to get back on their feet

Growers hit by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie need the full support of Australians to get back on their feet as they face huge recovery costs in the wake of the storm, according to leading industry bodies AUSVEG and Growcom.

“Growing operations in the regions hit by this storm are facing a massive clean-up bill, and we’re asking Australians to support our growers as they recover from this period of extreme hardship,” said AUSVEG CEO James Whiteside.

“While there may be some price impacts as a result of a supply gap in the affected regions, we hope all Australians will understand that growers bear the brunt of any financial damage that comes out of a weather event like this one.

“Now more than ever, Australians need to get behind our growers, support them in this difficult time and make an effort to buy Australian produce.”

AUSVEG is the leading horticultural body representing Australia’s vegetable and potato growers.

Growcom, the industry body representing Queensland production horticulture, is collating evidence from growers to prepare damage estimates and ensure that the appropriate level of government support is directed to the region.

“The affected areas include prime growing regions, and we know that some of our growers are facing huge losses – both from the immediate destruction of crops and infrastructure and from the long-term impacts of soil erosion and other environmental damage,” said Growcom CEO Pat Hannan.

“Growcom will continue to advocate for disaster relief, but to do so, we need access to solid data and information provided by grower damage assessments.

“We’re asking all industry members to send us any estimates or information they have on damage they’ve suffered as a result of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie, including photographs or videos.

“This evidence will help us advocate for growers to access any available grants, loans or other relief funds that can help our industry get back on its feet in the wake of this devastating storm.”

Growers affected by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie can contact Growcom on 07 3620 3844 or at admin@growcom.com.au to discuss support options or to provide damage assessments. Ω

Posted 31 March 2017