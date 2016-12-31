Subscriber Notification – January 2017 / Issue 175

Happy New Year to all PH&G readers and welcome to our first issue for 2017. As we welcome the New Year, it’s time to look ahead and see what the coming 12 months have in store. Hopefully, this will be a year of prosperity and success for individuals and businesses alike.

In this issue we put food safety under the microscope – our feature Food Safety: a closer look at what we eat! is a timely reminder to all of us about the importance of observing strict food hygiene protocols to avoid foodborne illnesses.

We also feature an Aussie invention helping to feed Malaysia’s masses, and new research that shows eating more fruit and veggies can increase people’s later happiness levels.

In our ongoing series on nutrient deficiency and toxicity, we spotlight the macro-element phosphorus (P).

Do you have a story for us? We welcome stories for publication with a focus on hydroponics, greenhouse, IPM, crop management and horticulture lighting technology. Let’s hear your ideas.

Have a safe, relaxing and happy holiday. Ω

January 2017 / Issue 175