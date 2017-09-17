Sunny Ridge Strawberry Farm Grower Day

The next Hydroponic Farmers Federation (HFF) grower day and farm visit will be hosted by Sunny Ridge Strawberry Farms, 695 Boneo Road, Boneo, Victoria, on Wednesday 4 October 2017. This is an opportunity for HFF members and non-members to see and talk with other growers, wholesalers and trade at this premier industry growing facility.

Located on the Mornington Peninsula, Sunny Ridge Farms had its beginnings in 1964 growing cherries and apples, but the orchards took 5-7 years to bear fruit. In the meantime, the family business turned to growing strawberries between the rows of cherries and apples to survive. At this time, there were 10,000 plants at Sunny Ridge. Every year, the number of plants increased and within 10 years the business was growing approximately 10 acres and 200,000 plants while also maintaining the apple and cherry orchards. No land was wasted. In no time berries were being picked, packed and shipped to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane and on odd occasions to Singapore and Hong Kong.

By the early 1980s, the decision was made to stop growing cherries and apples because more land was needed to expand the berry business. Today, Sunny Ridge grows strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries at their farms on the Mornington Peninsula and in Queensland, producing the highest quality strawberries year round.

Those attending the the HFF grower meeting and farm visit will hear the Sunny Ridge Strawberry Farms story from ground to hydroponics, and learn about microbubble technology.

This is likely to be a popular event with organisers stressing the importance of RSVP as soon as possible for catering purposes. Attendance by HFF members is free and A$30 for non-members.

For further information and RSVP, contact: John Elford, email: johnelford@bigpond.com Ω

