Tours that taste like sunshine

Brisbane Produce Market is playing host to two rare, behind-the-scenes public tours on 7 September and 26 October 2017, working in partnership with Museum of Brisbane (MoB). The visits are part of the Brisbane Markets Limited (BML) sponsorship of MoB’s Tastes Like Sunshine exhibition that explores the flavoursome side of Brisbane’s character and reveals its rich and evolving food story.

Brisbane Markets® has a close connection to the three-month exhibition at Brisbane City Hall and the many workshops surrounding food and history.

MoB commissioned artist, Sean Rafferty, who has produced a diorama using fruit and vegetable carton artwork based on the Brisbane Produce Market, along with an eye-catching fruit carton display.

Once the exhibition closes on 12 November, the diorama will transfer to the Arch Martin Brisbane Markets® History Room for six months where it will be open to the public.

Another exhibition piece is an historic layout of the Brisbane Municipal Markets, better known as the Roma Street Markets, which operated from 1868 to 1964, before the move to the current Brisbane Markets® Rocklea site.

BML management and guests were given a VIP tour of the Tastes Like Sunshine exhibition prior to its opening on 18 August, although more than 1,000 visitors a day are currently making their way to the free exhibition found on Level 3 of City Hall, King George Square, in Brisbane.

For more information, visit https://www.museumofbrisbane.com.au/whats-on/tastes-like-sunshine/ and check out the What’s On section for approaching Tastes Like Sunshine tours and events.

Posted 5 September 2017