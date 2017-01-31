Vegetable industry export strategy released

The Vegetable Industry Export Market Development Strategy 2020, delivered by Hort Innovation and developed in conjunction with AUSVEG, has now been released. The strategy outlines a range of methods to help more growers and the wider industry export Australian vegetables to overseas markets, with the ultimate goal of increasing the value of vegetable exports to $315 million by 2020 – a net increase of 40 per cent on the industry’s current export levels.

Based on extensive supporting data, the strategy spans three volumes and includes snapshots of Australia’s main vegetable export categories and the markets which hold the most potential for the industry.

A summary of the strategy is available online for interested industry members. To read this summary, please click here. To access the full strategy, please contact AUSVEG on 03 9882 0277 or at export@ausveg.com.au Ω

The Vegetable Industry Export Market Development Strategy 2020 was funded by Horticulture Innovation Australia using levy funds and funds from the Australian Government.