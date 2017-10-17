2018 Irrigation Australia Exhibition – Call for Papers

Irrigation Australia Ltd (IAL) is calling for papers for its 2018 International Conference and Exhibition. The closing date to submit abstracts is Friday 27 October 2017. With the theme ‘Addressing the Big Issues’, the biennial event will be held from Wednesday 13 to Friday 15 June, 2018, at the new International Convention Centre in Sydney.

Bryan Ward, IAL’s CEO, said: “The theme will specifically focus on topics such as energy provision and affordability, urban water policy and reform, infrastructure development and drought-management strategies. The Abstract Review Panel is looking for submissions that reflect these topics, but it will consider all abstracts submitted.

“Delegates and visitors to the IAL conference and exhibition are the expert core of our industry, and they want to hear from similar-minded industry professionals. Among the latest keynote speakers who have been confirmed are Matthew Warren, Chief Executive of the Australian Energy Council; Phillip Glyde, Chief Executive, of the Murray Darling Basin Authority; and science writer Dr Julian Cribb who will be speaking about technology trends in food and agriculture.”

Mr Ward encouraged people to submit original papers addressing irrigation’s big issues, through solutions, research, innovative product insights, technology advances and industry case studies. Presentations can be oral seminars, workshops, panel discussions or posters.

Topics

As a guide, Mr Ward outlined several topics and sub-topics for the 2018 event:

Agriculture: new technologies, wastewater and reclaimed water, micro-irrigation, drought and salinity management, water rights, transfers and mitigation, and site-specific irrigation and precision agriculture

Turf and landscape: sports turf, alternative water resources, flow-sensing and water management, auditing and scheduling, low-impact development irrigation, plant factors, and the landscaper’s role

Key national areas: including the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, National Water Infrastructure Development, urban water policy and reform, developing northern Australia and Tasmania-specific issues

Future planning: involving issues surrounding supply and demand, energy affordability, sustainability and education and training

International matters: covering case studies, research and innovative projects.

“The conference audience will be diverse, covering every aspect of Australia’s irrigation industry. We are looking for concise, informative abstract, so the committee can properly understand what the paper offers.”

Ali Mead, Event Director with Exhibitions and Trade Fairs (ETF), the organiser of the 2018 Irrigation Australia International Conference and Exhibition, said: “This event brings together irrigators, suppliers, equipment manufacturers, researchers, water supply organisations, advisors, government officials and policy makers from across the rural and urban irrigation industries.

“It’s an opportunity for key people and companies who are committed to this important industry’s future to showcase their knowledge, solutions, products and services. I encourage people to submit their abstract for consideration.”

The closing date to submit abstracts is Friday 27 October. Authors will be notified on 17 November 2017.

For more information on guidelines, and to submit abstracts via the portal, please visit http://iaice.com.au/abstracts-submission-guidelines/.

Posted 17 October 2017