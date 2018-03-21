3rd Greenhouse & Hydroponic Technical Management Course for India

Delish Veggies, Graeme Smith Consulting and Future Farms have announced the 3rd Greenhouse and Hydroponic Training Program in Pune, India, after the successes of their two training courses in 2017.

The course will again be conducted by two highly experienced Australian industry presenters – Graeme Smith and Rick Donnan. Graeme consults throughout the world, Chairs the ISHS Working Group – Hydroponics and Aquaponics – and is a past Chairman of Protected Cropping Australia. Recent international greenhouse projects include Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi, China and Rajasthan. Rick is the co-principal of Growool Horticultural Systems and is the Q&A columnist for Practical Hydroponics & Greenhouses magazine and provides consultancy services.

The course assists participants to improve their ability to understand the key principles in commercial greenhouse and hydroponic production by:

understanding the principles of controlled production systems

using correct strategies and technologies to manage greenhouse climates and irrigation

understanding plant growing requirements and plant production techniques

developing new strategies for plant protection and integrated pest and disease management

understanding plant nutrition and fertigation programs

indentifying the risks and opportunities of climate change.

Topics include:

Media types and characteristics

Nutrition and nutrient management

Water quality and treatment

Environmental management

Greenhouse business and marketing plan

Greenhouse design and layout

Plant structure

EC and pH

Plant physiology

Irrigation management

Plant health

Pest and disease control.

The location for the 3rd training course is again Pune, India, to beld from 4-8 June 2018. The course cost is Rs 50,000 excluding 18% GST. Lunch, morning and afternoon tea will be provided throughout the course.

To register your interest, contact the Course Coordinator, Uday Mathapati on +61 9130098714 or email udaymathapati@gmail.com or visit www.delishveggies.com for further information. Ω