Bold vision to grow Australian agriculture into a $100 billion industry

Australia’s Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources David Littleproud has welcomed the release of the National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) blueprint, Talking 2030: Growing agriculture into a $100 billion industry.

“A bold vision for a bold industry,” Minister Littleproud said.

“The Coalition Government is investing to grow agriculture and supports NFF’s ambitious vision for agriculture to become a $100 billion industry by 2030.

“Nothing worth doing is ever easy and this won’t be, but with a clear strategy in place and good policies in place, the sector will be prepared to take on the challenges ahead.

“Agriculture has always been one of the key drivers of the Australian economy and was the largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17, driven by our dedicated, resolute and innovative farmers.

“We are a trading nation and our future growth in agriculture depends on opening up more markets and adapting to consumer preferences.

“More than ever before people are interested in where their food comes from and how it is produced. Australia stands to benefit as a producer of high quality, highly sought after produce.

“The trade deals we are putting in place in Asia and across the world will be a key driver to reaching this target—70 per cent of our agricultural production is already being exported.

“Asia is expected to be the 2nd largest contributor to future world population growth, growing by 750 million people by 2050, so that’s a lot of mouths to feed.

“Our investments in the Inland Rail, water infrastructure, rural R&D, innovation and technology will also help drive the sector over the next decade.

“I have a real sense of optimism for the agriculture sector and the potential it has for the future.

“Thanks to NFF President, Fiona Simson, CEO, Tony Mahar and the team at the NFF for developing this comprehensive roadmap for agriculture for the next 12 years.

“I encourage everyone to get involved as the NFF heads around the country on its Talking 2030 tour.”

View the report at: www.nff.org.au Ω