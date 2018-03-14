Hydroponic Farmers Federation Conference 2018

The Hydroponic Farmers Federation (HFF) will hold its 11th biennial conference at the Mantra Bell City in Preston, Victoria, from 25-27 June 2018. The program includes speaker and panel sessions, technical exhibition and farm tour. The event will have some changes to the format, including granting trade partners the opportunity to invite their customers (growers) to learn, share and network with like-minded people.

The guest speaker is Meiny Prins from Priva B.V. Other speakers include Martin Kneebone (FreshLogic); Dr Jessica Lye (AUSVEG); Carl van Loon (Powerplants Australia); Graeme Smith (Graeme Smith Consulting); Tom Harbraken (Ludvig Svensson); Paul Boland (Ball Australia); Paul Horne (IPM Technologies); Dr Sam Stacey (ICL Group); Piotr Bankowski (Visy); Tony Bundock (Gensis); and Herman van der Gulik (Enza Zaden). The full program can be viewed and downloaded at http://hffconference.org.au/program/

The Farm Tour will be to the Ball Horticultural Company – Sky Humphries Nursery – Moorebank.

The Hydroponic Farmers Federation is the industry grower organisation for commercial hydroponics. Membership includes growers, industry representatives and interested parties.

Earlybird registrations close on 18 April and regular registrations close on 11 June 2018.

For further information go to: http://hffconference.org.au/ Ω