Launceston to Host BerryQuest International 2018

The Country Club Tasmania in Launceston has been chosen to host BerryQuest International 2018 from 12-15 February on behalf of Strawberries Australia, Australian Blueberry Growers’ Association and Raspberries & Blackberries Australia. During the Business Sessions delegates will have the opportunity to hear from leading Australian and international experts on a wide range of topics relevant to the growth of their business and the industry. Many of the topics have been selected by a panel of growers who have focused on the issues that will be pertinent to the berry industry as it expands over the next 5 to 10 years.

Among the presenters will be several innovative growers who are putting this knowledge into practice, and have given their time to share their journey of discovery with delegates.

The opportunities to share information and network presented by the conference will be extraordinary. Delegates will be able to speak to and hear from suppliers about the latest innovations and technology at the dedicated Trade Exhibition.

Delegates will have the chance to be exposed to excellent business opportunities through participating in all networking and social events. It is very rare that an industry has the opportunity to meet in one place over a period of time and the social/networking events are the place where much of the ‘real business’ is done.

“As an added bonus and part of BerryQuest International 2018 there will be a field day program. This program has been tailored specifically for our delegates, so we urge you to take the time to participate in this most important event,” said Simon Dornauf, Chair of the Conference Committee

Organisers have been asked ‘why Launceston’?

“The reason is quite simple. The Country Club Tasmania in Launceston has excellent meeting facilities and is close to the growing areas where strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries will all be in season,” said Simon Dornauf.

“BerryQuest International 2018 provides a rare opportunity to spend a few days working ‘on your business’ rather than ‘in’ it. I can guarantee you will depart having learned a great deal, much of which you will be able to use to your advantage in your business,” he ended.

For further information and registration go to: http://berryquest.com.au/

Posted 13 December 2017