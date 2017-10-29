NZ Greenhouse Technical Management Course

Graeme Smith Consulting, in association with GOTafe (Shepparton VIC) and Autogrow (Auckland NZ), have promulgated a 4½ day Greenhouse Technical Management training course to be held at the offices of Autogrow in Auckland NZ from Monday 13th to Friday 17th November.

This course is specifically designed to develop high level technical and management skills of:

experienced growers in protected cropping

suppliers of hydroponics equipment

new entrants in the industry

seed and fertiliser representatives

agronomists

horticultural researchers and educators

growers converting from soil-based systems to hydroponics.

The Masterclass includes practical training group discussions, demonstrations and lectures supported by a manual of all presentations and other relevant management tools. The course will be conducted by two experienced industry presenters – Graeme Smith (Graeme Smith Consulting) and Rick Donnan (Growool Horticultural Systems) – and is customised to suit the requirements of each group.

The course assists participants to:

understand the principles of controlled production systems

use new strategies and technologies to manage greenhouse climates and irrigation

understand plant growing requirements and plant production techniques

develop new strategies for plant protection and integrated pest management

understand plant nutrition and fertigation program.

Topics includes growing media, plant physiology, nutrient management, water quality, irrigation, EC and pH, environmental management, production systems and plant health.

This training is now in its 1oth year in Australia and is continually reviewed, revised and updated to include the latest ideas and technology. Hundreds have benefited by participating in the course and rate it highly.

Course cost: A$2,250

Venue: Autogrow, Level 1, Building 3, Candida Business Park, 61 Constellation Drive, Mairangi Bay, Auckland 0632, New Zealand

Places are limited. To register or for more information, contact the GOTAFE Course Coordinator, Leigh Taig. Email: ltaig@gotafe.vic.edu.au. Phone +61 (0)438 381 834. Ω

Posted 29 October 2017