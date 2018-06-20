The Last Goodbye

The Practical Hydroponics & Greenhouses website will close in 10 days. The magazine, required reading for many hydroponics and greenhouse growers’, will close on 30 June 2018. The closure is attributed to a decline in advertising revenue.

Practical Hydroponics & Greenhouses magazine was an early starter in the emerging commercial hydroponics industry, playing an important role sharing practical high-tech growing information. It all started back in 1991, before the introduction of the Internet, when the protected cropping industry was in its embryonic stage of commercial development.

The magazine was founded on three assumptions:

1. That there were more failures than success stories to produce commercial crops using hydroponics technology

2. A reluctance by experienced growers to share information

3. That hydroponics was a practical and sustainable growing method to produce high quality nutritious food.

It’s clear from the many emails and comments on social media that our articles changed lives, inspiring many to pursue commercial hydroponics as an occupation and career.

The circumstances that made Practical Hydroponics & Greenhouses finally close were far beyond our control, but the magazine and website closes in the knowledge that it has contributed to the development of a multi-billion dollar commercial hydroponics industry worldwide. Today, hydroponics is mainstream technology; no longer a niche segment of the horticulture sector.

Goodbye and happy growing in what is an exciting and dynamic Industry…

Steven Carruthers

PUBLISHER