Website Closure & Clearance Sale

Practical Hydroponics & Greenhouses magazine and the website will close on 30 June 2018.

Book & Multimedia Clearance Sale

For the book collector or hydroponic and greenhouse purist, the Publisher’s clearance sale lists many of the industry’s most iconic books and multimedia products at low prices. Many of these titles are exclusive to the Publisher.

https://www.hydroponics.com.au/shop/

STOCK LIMITED

Every issue of Practical Hydroponics & Greenhouses magazine since the first publication in 1991 can be purchased on a dual DVD set. This interactive DVD is a great educational resource for educators, researchers, students, as well as new, experienced and future hydroponic and greenhouse growers. Fully indexed, each issue is in PDF format.

https://www.hydroponics.com.au/shop/

STOCK LIMITED

Website Domain Names For Sale

https://www.urbanagriculture.com

https://www.soillessculture.com

Expressions of interest contact the Publisher